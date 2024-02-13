Te Puke A&P Show exceeded expectations

Like the weather, Saturday’s Te Puke A&P Lifestyle Show exceeded expectations.

Except for one brief cloudburst, the forecast showers, to be followed by rain, didn’t materialise, giving the 118th show a turnout measured in “droves”.

Show secretary Kim Cawte said it was always pleasing to see so many people of all ages and different cultures enjoying show day.

“The show exceeded all expectations and is definitely getting bigger rather than declining, like many others around the country.

“Trade exhibitors are already requesting to book sites for next year’s show, which is always an encouraging sign.

“New forms of entertainment always help, along with a great committee and helpers with such positive attitudes.”

tp100224sw09.JPG Awatea Nicholas gets a kiss from a cavoodle puppy.

Among the new events, Bay of Plenty Motorsport Club’s have-a-go motorkhana proved hugely popular - and the interruption of a couple of escaped sheep only paused the event for a few moments.

The cattle and calf section had the largest-ever turnout and the pony club beginners’ section had to have an increase in classes as so many young riders came to compete on the day. A new 60cm horse jumping ring brought back many local competitors, Cawte said.

The pet corner was busy throughout the day and the huntsman and hounds, grass kart racing, strongman and strongwoman competitions, horse and pony rides, fencing competition, harness classes, sheep racing and horseshoe and gumboot throwing (organised by Te Puke Young farmers) all ensured there was plenty to see and do.

“MC Mike Jones conducted professional interviews and talked to many whilst Ken and Ken (Hayley Whistler and Vanessa Reid) judged the popular fun dog ring and were also the roving entertainment,” Cawte said.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay conducted the official opening and also judged the trade sites before giving the mechanical bull a go.

“Special mention must be made to trade space organiser Willy Koberstein, who worked tirelessly sorting the huge number of entertainers, trade sites and food vendors into appropriate positions over the showgrounds. His cool and calm demeanour and PR skills were a credit to the show committee.

August Syme interviewed by Madilane Hintz for the Miss Junior Te Puke contest

“A big thanks also goes to Campbell, Aaron and the team at Pivot, who came and helped clean up the grounds at the completion of the show. Usually, this is undertaken by committee members on the Sunday, but with their help, everything was spick and span by 6pm on the Saturday.”

“It’s always great to have this type of support as you never know what the weather may bring.

“Vice presidents Roger Hintz and Ashby Whitehead worked relentlessly for over a week to get the showgrounds up to scratch for the upcoming event, along with their helpers.”