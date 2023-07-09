Tickets sold in Waihī and Te Puke won punters $17,514 with Lotto Second Division.

Lucky punters in Te Puke and Waihī have won $17,514 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihī and Four Square Te Puke.

Winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Whau Valley Dairy, Whangārei

MyLotto, Auckland

Albany Central Superette, Auckland

Don’s Food Market, Auckland

MyLotto (x3), Waikato

Paper Plus Waiuku, Waiuku

New World Waihī, Waihī

MyLotto, Taranaki

MyLotto, Hastings

Four Square Te Puke, Tauranga

MetroMart Alicetown, Lower Hutt

New World Stoke, Nelson

MyLotto, Ashburton

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto app.