There was another full round of Western Bay cricket over the weekend.

Western Bay cricket

The Don Warner Challenge Trophy changed hands in a Classic Builders Division One battle of attrition on Saturday.

Baaj Sports, who had defended the trophy on five previous occasions, took first use of the wicket against Mount Maunganui. The Mount bowlers exerted pressure from the start and bowled their opponents out for 113 in the 31st over. Narginder Bassi top scored with 33, with Nathan Tutt the best of the Mount bowling attack in taking three wickets for 23 runs.

Mount Maunganui survived a concerted opposition bowling attack to get home with two wickets to spare.

Yogesh Yogi continued his good form with the white ball to take 5/19, while Jonathan Brewis got his side home to clinch the challenge trophy with an unbeaten 24 runs.

Te Puke continued their good form with a hard-fought win over Pāpāmoa in a match that saw close to 600 runs scored.

Te Puke reached 296 for the loss of nine wickets. Johnny Coulter went on the attack to score 105 at a strike rate of 125 (per 100 balls).

Pāpāmoa weren’t fazed by the big target and were right in the match before being bowled out just 18 runs short of their target.

Grasshoppers and Pāpāmoa both posted big wins in Classic Builders Division Three action.

Hoppers bowled out Tauranga Boys’ College White for 111 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory. Tauranga Boys’ College Blue were removed for 103 by Pāpāmoa, who won the encounter with all 10 wickets in hand.

The best bowling figures were produced by Katikati Division Four bowler Cameron Pooley, who took seven bowling scalps at a cost of 24 runs in his side’s match-up with United Indians.

Pooley’s efforts were in vain, as his team were bowled out well short of the required target.

Results

Classic Builders Division One

Baaj Sports 113 (Narginder Bassi 33; Nathan Tutt 3/23) lost to Mount Maunganui 114/8 (Jonathan Brewis 24no; Yogesh Yogi 5/19) — Mount Maunganui won the Don Warner Challenge Trophy

Te Puke 296/9 (Johnny Coulter 105, Simon Eves 54, Mathew Ward 30) defeated Pāpāmoa 279 (Razib Dutta 40, Ryan Balsom 34, Ryan Douglas 31)

Hawks 132 defeated Cadets 113 (Josh Dempsey 30; Happy Singh 3/18, Rana Singh 3/25)

United Indians 240 (Amritpal Singh 61, Sunil Gaur 52, Karan Karan 47; Braden Brewer 4/60) — Katikati no final result posted

Classic Builders Division Two

Greerton 225/9 (Richie Earl 51, Luke Spargo 45, Steve Jennings 33; Rhydian Spice 4/32) defeated Tauranga Boys College 176 (Ashton Lucas 46, Kushwaran Joshi 3/23, Israel Turner 3/21)

Baaj Sports 281/7 (Navpreet Singh 130, Bikram Singh 38, Jasdeep Sidhu 33no) defeated United Indians 157 (Gurpreet Singh 53, Maynak Tandoor 44; Bikram Singh 3/24)

Cadets 214/9 (Harrison Miles 60, Daniel Hall 51, Luca Mockford 31no) defeated Falcons 118 (Isaac Loye 4/29)

Sher E Punjab Te Puke 306/9 (Bivek Singh 84, Gurpreet Padda 59, KS Kang 32) defeated Bay Blasters 79)

Classic Builders Division Three

Mount Maunganui 2 — 236/6 (Cruise Green 85, Matt Tustin 44, Cruz Clacher-MacDonald 36) defeated Mount Maunganui.

Tauranga Boys’ College White 111 (Andrew Balfour 3/14, Sarn Lee 3/19) lost to Grasshoppers 112/1 (Craig Williamson 61no, Anthony Beatson 31)

Aquinas College 182/9 (Rico Adsett 54, Shem Banbury 48; Rob Ermens 3/30) lost to Albion 183/6 (Harvis Sidhu 54)

Tauranga Boys College Blue 103 (Joshua Phillips 40, Aarish Aryal 33; Tony Biesiek 4/24, Jarred Douglas 3/24) lost to Pāpāmoa 105/0 (Jason Schumacher 51no, Tony Biesiek 47no)

Classic Builders Division Four

Baaj Sports 343/9 (Vishal Garg 93, Arshdeep Setta 58, Gary Singh 53; Mithun George 4/44) defeated Bay Blasters Alfred Vincent 45, Rambo Singh 5/21, Maninder Singh 3/42)

Danphe CC 182 (Radhe Yadav 51, Ajit Chaudhary 31; Paul Reyneke 4/47) defeated Greerton 95 (Prajwol Karki 3/11)

United Indians 216 (Gurwinder Singh 53, Narinder Singh 39, Akashdeep Deep 31; Cameron Pooley 7/24) defeated Katikati 92 (Akashdeep Deep 3/1)

Baaj Sports2 v Cadets — no result posted