Stacey Morrison is the keynote speaker at Te Kimi Kupu 2023. Photo / Doug Sherring

The success of a literary event in Maketū in 2022 has inspired organisers to hold a second event.

Te Kimi Kupu 2023: A Literary Extravaganza to Ignite Words and Inspiration promises to be an even greater celebration of words, creativity, and literary inspiration.

Last year’s instalment centred on enriching workshops, Te Kimi Kupu 2023 will spotlight the power of engaging and motivating speakers to spark a profound love for language. The event’s primary aim is to celebrate, encourage, and motivate a new generation of local writers.

Local author Kiri Michelle Mohi, who launched her own series of books published by her company, Fruits of Te Arawa, in the wake of last year’s event, will be the face of Te Kimi Kupu 2023.

“She symbolises the limitless possibilities achievable with the right motivation and determination,” says event organiser Angie Belcher.

Kiri-Michelle Mohi, the face of Te Kimi Kupu 2023, with the three books she has written so far.





Thanks to funding from Western Bay Creative Communities, this year’s event will feature high-profile Māori speakers who are set to inspire and educate attendees. These speakers include Stacey Morrison, Annie Rae Te Ake Ake, and Brian Potiki.

Stacey, a prominent figure with deep connections to Maketū and a personal journey rooted in te reo Māori, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Her Māori language books have reached a wide audience, encouraging individuals with limited or no te reo Māori skills to take their first steps towards language proficiency.

“Stacey’s personal journey as a young mother who embraced te reo for her own children has created profound connections within the language and community, continually empowering those on their te reo and writing journeys,” says Angie.

Her recent work, Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi, a Māori language adaptation of Edmonds My First Cookbook, not only normalises the language but also adds a unique dimension to enhancing te reo Māori and cooking skills.

While aimed at beginners, this book offers something for seasoned cooks as well, making it a valuable resource for all.

Rotorua-based Brian Potiki brings his unique perspective as a self-described “hardcore koro” with grandchildren scattered between Hamilton and Blenheim. When he’s not fishing from his kayak on Lake Rotoehu, Brian channels his creative energy into music, storytelling, playwriting, and poetry.

His notable works include Aotearoa: Collected Poems and Songs and Te Wai Pounamu, Your Music Remembers Me: four South Island history plays and their songs.

His latest writings are part of an anthology of Māori writing and writers published by Penguin Random House.

Annie Rae Te Ake Ake, following in her mother Te Hirau Rea’s storytelling footsteps, discovered her passion for writing through the art of storytelling.

In the late 1990s, she authored the book Myths and Legends of Aotearoa, which remains in print even after three decades, making it a timeless favourite in New Zealand.

Annie is a cherished member of the Read NZ Writers in Schools programme, well-known among students nationwide. She continues to actively write and is an active member of the Ōropi Writers Group, which recently launched its second book of stories, Beyond Coffee and Scones.

“All three distinguished speakers at Te Kimi Kupu 2023 promise to bring their unique perspectives and talents to the event, offering attendees an enriching and inspiring experience. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their works in progress and engage in discussions about future projects with the speakers and fellow writers.”

Space is limited, and registration is essential.

Te Kimi Kupu 2023 will take place at Maketū Community Centre from 9.30am to 2.30pm on October 1.

Admission is $10.

For more information or to register, contact Angie at angiebelcher@gmail.com or call 021 02488981.



