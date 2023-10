Police were called to a ram raid at a Tauriko shopping centre around 5.20am. Photo / NZME

A Tauriko shopping centre was ram-raided this morning.

Police were called about 5.20am to reports of a burglary where a vehicle was used to enter a shopping centre on Taurikura Dr in Tauriko.

A spokesman said a vehicle was found abandoned on Sycamore Rise at 5.40am.

He said a scene examination would be conducted and inquiries were ongoing to determine what was stolen and identify those involved.

More to come.