Tauranga woman just holding it together. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The video above was first published in 2018.

Tracy Barr-Smith has lost her battle with cancer.

But because of her, many others will live longer.

The Tauranga woman was a vivacious advocate for people living with cancer. She fought not only her personal battle with terminal Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, but also New Zealand’s funding system to improve access to drugs and treatments.

She died this month, aged 52, while exploring Australia with her husband Dean Barr-Smith after exhausting all treatment options.

Tracy was part of the Metavivors New Zealand advocacy group and cancer support group Sweet Louise.

Despite her terminal diagnosis, she marched on Parliament, presented to the health select committee, led petitions and shared her personal story in an effort to increase funding for the life-prolonging drug Ibrance.

And it worked.

In March 2020, Pharmac confirmed it would fund Ibrance. The treatment, also known as palbociclib, can slow the progression of breast cancer and relieve symptoms.

Ibrance had been heralded as a game-changer in extending and improving people’s lives. The treatment had cost $6000 to $7000 a month before Pharmac agreed to cover the costs. The decision meant at least 2000 women were able to begin receiving the drug within three months of the announcement.

In 2018, when Tracy first shared her story with the Bay of Plenty Times, she said she could not “comprehend that I could be gone in five years”. She spoke of life-prolonging drugs potentially giving her an extra two years.

Though she was eventually able to try a course of Ibrance, her condition was too far gone to make much difference, Dean said.

Despite this, he believed her advocacy and campaigning “absolutely” helped others live longer.

“Maybe her purpose in life was to stay a bit longer and help other people because she did that,” he said.

“She was amazing, she had such strength.”

It is understood New Zealand became one of the first countries in the world to fund Ibrance for first and second-line treatments.

Tracey Barr-Smith addressing Parliament's health select committee in 2019. She was one of 10 breast cancer patients calling for an inquiry into Pharmac's funding for cancer drugs Ibrance and Kadcyla. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tracy was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. Early detection meant treatment and removal, but just a couple of months before celebrating her fifth year in remission, the cancer returned.

While living with her terminal prognosis, Tracy never gave up her fight and campaigned for other life-prolonging drugs such as Kadcyla, for which Pharmac announced funding in 2019. She also threw her weight behind a petition to double Pharmac’s budget.

Tracy endured three rounds of heavy chemotherapy, losing her hair each time. The toll on her body was severe.

“A lot of ladies would’ve given up,” Dean said.

“Not her. She had a will to live. And she was always smiling. The spirit of her as a person was amazing.”

In recent years, Tracy returned to work, part-time, as a receptionist at a local ear clinic.

Dean said his social butterfly wife “loved it”. She also loved travelling and, in her last few years, the couple visited Japan, Rarotonga and Singapore, all while she was still having treatment.

“We didn’t stop.”

When her doctor told the couple she had run out of lines of treatment, having completed eight, she said she still wanted to travel, Dean said.

Tracy Barr-Smith has died, aged 52, while travelling in Australia. She was determined to continue travelling after exhausting all avenues of cancer treatment. Photo / John Borren

“The oncologist said the only place they would give sign-off for was Australia … Tracy had our trip booked two weeks later and we were off. That’s her to a T, Tracy.

“She didn’t stop, didn’t let it define who she was, always smiling. She never let it get her down. She’d say ‘I can be sad for an hour, then get up and live my life.’ She didn’t pity herself, she was very strong.

“She just radiated sunshine.”

Tracy died during the couple’s “last trip” in Noosa.

“She was smiling as usual, not showing any signs or anything.

“Then she went down very quickly, which was a blessing that she didn’t suffer long.”

In a 2020 interview after Pharmac announced a provisional deal to cover Iberance, Tracy said she believed the funding was a result of public pressure.

“It just shows that a group of citizens can change things. We can change the system ...”

She previously said the drugs were so important because metastatic breast cancer, and other terminal illnesses, did not affect just one person who was “cut down in the prime of their lives”. It affected everyone around that person.

“People complain they wish they were younger. I wish I could grow older. I’d do anything to reach my 60s.

“And now we’ve got an opportunity to do something to extend our lives and contribute to society and make a difference.”

And she did.

* An open celebration of Tracy’s life will be held on May 6 at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 1pm. As per Barr-Smith’s wishes, anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to dress colourfully.