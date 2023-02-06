Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga’s population is booming, but why? YouTube star How to Dad and Don Brash explain the appeal

Kiri Gillespie
By
4 mins to read
Former National leader and Reserve Bank governor Don Brash at Tauranga Waterfront. Photo / Mead Norton

Former National leader and Reserve Bank governor Don Brash at Tauranga Waterfront. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga’s population in recent years has ballooned, with predictions suggesting the city will exceed 200,000 residents by 2028. But what is drawing people to New Zealand’s fifth-largest city, and what do they love most about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times