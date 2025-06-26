Patricia and Norman Brooks in about 1986.

Patricia married Norman Brooks in November 1961, and they raised their six children in Tauranga.

Her eldest daughter, Liz Brooks, told the Bay of Plenty Times that family was “very important” to her mother.

When she and her siblings had children, their mother stayed with them and helped with the housework so “we could just focus on our new baby”.

Liz said Patricia was “anticipating with joy” the expected arrival of two great-grandchildren before she died.

Her fondest memory of her mother was her “legendary” hospitality. She loved welcoming people and having them around the table.

“She’d always serve chocolate eclairs ... ”

Tauranga author and teacher Patricia Brooks at a family wedding in January 2025.

Her mother loved gardening and took surplus fruit to the soup kitchen or food bank.

She also took flowers when she visited people in hospital or retirement villages.

“She was always a great one for just doing what she could to brighten people’s days.”

Liz said her mother was a “creative and committed” teacher and a “passionate” writer, including for Amnesty International.

She had a “strong sense of social justice” and wanted to “make the world a better place”.

“She really loved seeing the good in people and tried to find positive solutions to things.”

Patricia Brooks loved gardening, said her daughter Liz.

Liz said her mother wrote and published four historical books: By the name of Mary: Tauranga Catholic Church 1840-2000; With No Regrets; Henare Wiremu Taratoa: Noble Warrior; and Patrick Freeburn Keenan and his Family.

She loved travelling and was “curious and interested in the world”.

Patricia and Norman walked the Camino de Santiago across the top of Spain from the Pyrenees to Santiago de Compostela, marking a “huge achievement”.

Liz said she and her siblings had a “lovely childhood”.

“We just grew up with enormous amounts of opportunity to just explore, to paint, to make a mess, to write ... and she just encouraged the creativity.”

Patricia Brooks at her 80th birthday party in 2020 with her extended family.

Patricia’s granddaughter Sophie Levestam said her grandmother was the “embodiment of love”.

“She would be out in the garden with us ... she’d be digging a firepit with us, she’d be arming us in all the gumboots and old clothes we needed to go diving into her raspberry bushes ...”

Her grandmother had kept poems her family had written for her 70th birthday.

“She’s kept and treasured all of these things ... ”

Patricia Brooks went to St Mary’s Convent School in Tauranga and Tauranga College.

John Molloy, one of Patricia’s five siblings, said she was “a very important cog in our extended family wheel and a glue that kept us close”.

“She was always very accommodating and never said a bad word about anybody.”

She was intelligent, caring, thoughtful, industrious and capable. “Everybody loved her.”

Liz said Patricia’s funeral was open to anyone and would be held at 11am on Saturday at St Mary Immaculate Church in Tauranga.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.