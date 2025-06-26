Liz said Patricia was “anticipating with joy” the expected arrival of two great-grandchildren before she died.
Her fondest memory of her mother was her “legendary” hospitality. She loved welcoming people and having them around the table.
“She’d always serve chocolate eclairs ... ”
Her mother loved gardening and took surplus fruit to the soup kitchen or food bank.
She also took flowers when she visited people in hospital or retirement villages.
“She was always a great one for just doing what she could to brighten people’s days.”
Liz said her mother was a “creative and committed” teacher and a “passionate” writer, including for Amnesty International.
She had a “strong sense of social justice” and wanted to “make the world a better place”.
“She really loved seeing the good in people and tried to find positive solutions to things.”
Liz said her mother wrote and published four historical books: By the name of Mary: Tauranga Catholic Church 1840-2000;With No Regrets;Henare Wiremu Taratoa: Noble Warrior; and Patrick Freeburn Keenan and his Family.