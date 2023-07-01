Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga’s new Kura Wairoa targets truant kids with holistic Māori learning and healing

Carmen Hall
By
8 mins to read
Spiritual māori healing


Lennex Mohi likes learning but says at school she was treated differently because ‘I’m from the hood and gangs’. The 17-year-old says she went off the rails and has been in trouble. But now

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times