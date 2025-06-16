Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bunnings' new store in Tauranga opens tomorrow.

Tauranga’s new Bunnings store will open in Gate Pā tomorrow.

The new 4300sq m small-format store is at the former Gilmours site on Cameron Rd, and includes an outdoor nursery and parking for more than 80 vehicles.

In 2024, the Bay of Plenty Times reported the store would employ about 50 staff and was expected to cost $53 million.

Bunnings Tauranga complex manager Tammy Fielding said in a statement the team could not wait to welcome customers through its doors.

“We are so excited to be able to offer another Bunnings store for our Tauranga community,” Fielding said.