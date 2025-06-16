Tauranga’s new Bunnings store will open in Gate Pā tomorrow.
The new 4300sq m small-format store is at the former Gilmours site on Cameron Rd, and includes an outdoor nursery and parking for more than 80 vehicles.
In 2024, the Bay of Plenty Times
Tauranga’s new Bunnings store will open in Gate Pā tomorrow.
The new 4300sq m small-format store is at the former Gilmours site on Cameron Rd, and includes an outdoor nursery and parking for more than 80 vehicles.
In 2024, the Bay of Plenty Times
Police recovered a stolen silver Mazda used in the robbery.