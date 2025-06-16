Advertisement
Tauranga’s new Bunnings store set to open

Bunnings' new store in Tauranga opens tomorrow.

Tauranga’s new Bunnings store will open in Gate Pā tomorrow.

The new 4300sq m small-format store is at the former Gilmours site on Cameron Rd, and includes an outdoor nursery and parking for more than 80 vehicles.

