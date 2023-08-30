Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga’s Memorial Park to The Strand coastal pathway plan progresses, nearly 20 years later

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
A coastal walkway between Memorial Park and The Strand is being explored, again, by Tauranga City Council. Photo / George Novak

A coastal walkway between Memorial Park and The Strand is being explored, again, by Tauranga City Council. Photo / George Novak

Clashing legal views between a council and coastal property owners over boardwalk plans nearly 20 years in the making may go to the High Court.

Tauranga City Council has explored the prospect of a boardwalk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times