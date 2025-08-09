But right now it’s Maia’s time to shine, a chance to haul her drum kit from the shadows to the front of the stage. Into the spotlight. Her chance to make a noise.
Because making noise, big noise is this pint-sized kid’s thing, what she does loudly well. Small doing big.
“I like loud. It’s got to be loud. If it’s not loud I am out of here.”
Even when she’s not thrashing her drum kit in the lounge at home, Welcome Bay’s own little “Queen of Slam” pretends. She’s thrumming her fingers on the table as we talk.
That’s the snare, or the ride, I presume. Then she pumps the air – “BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” – simulating walloping the kick drum, the big, thumping attack weapon in her drum kit.
So even when she’s not drumming, she is.
It’s not even 9am on a sleepy, suburban, school holiday Monday morning. But this place is already rocking.
Green Day’s anti-war anthem Holiday is pumping. But the band’s drummer Tré Cool has been kind of stood down because Roddick has assumed the “throne”, the drum stool, and is pounding out the rhythm, pretty well beat-perfect.
“Extraordinary energy, always dancing and jumping around.”
Apparently a lot of kids will show initial enthusiasm then lose interest.
“But Maia is full of enthusiasm, dedication and commitment. She’s so cool, such a pleasure.”
Is it just a coincidence that in Māori, Maia translates to courageous and confident? She seems to wear her name well.
“She lights up on the kit, brave, full of energy and expression, and self-assured,” Hood says.
And if drummers are characterised by extroversion, impulsiveness and movement, if they are risk-takers, adaptable and assertive with a work ethic, perhaps this dynamic wee 8-year-old was born a drummer.
She screws up that little nose at mention of brothers Dylan and TK.
“Annoying!”
But after they took time to watch little sister perform live at the Upton mid-year concert and reported back that she was “very cool” and none of the others were as good as her, they suddenly weren’t so annoying.
She had new respect.
The little creative who loves art and hates maths, who can tinker on a piano and wants to be a complete singer/drummer like Karen Carpenter, who plays any sport involving a ball, dabbles in kapa haka and swimming, who likes Bruno Mars and Katy Perry but is “not a Swifty”, writes her own report card.
That’s the message an 8-old-year old insisted be in the story. And while many parents probably harbour dreams of their kids becoming prima ballerinas or concert pianists and watching them from the box at Covent Garden, Belinda Roddick might have to watch her “prodigy” from the mosh pit at a heavy metal or punk rock concert.
“Absolutely fine. I’ve always said: ‘Do what makes you happy! It might not make you rich, but you will be a happier person’.”