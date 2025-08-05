“I’ve always been motivated to be in a profession where I can actively serve people that I’m looking after and see them improve their journey as human beings and as communities,” he told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Corin said he did a science degree before going to medical school.

He found what “filled my tank the most” was developing relationships with patients over long periods.

“The only way to really do that in an enduring and meaningful way is in primary care.”

The GP at Family Doctors Brookfield has worked in primary care in Tauranga since 1997.

Last month, Corin was one of four Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners fellows awarded a President’s Service Medal at its annual fellowship and awards ceremony in Christchurch.

The President’s Service Medal recognises outstanding contributions to the college or the division of rural hospital medicine.

Corin said it was “gratifying” to be acknowledged for work that often went unacknowledged.

He taught registrars in the college’s GP training programme and mentored junior doctors, including international graduates.

Tauranga doctor Andrew Corin (right) was one of four Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners fellows awarded a President’s Service Medal at its annual fellowship and awards ceremony in Christchurch on July 26. Corin is pictured with college president Dr Luke Bradford - also a Tauranga GP. Photo / Smoke Photography

Corin said this work was “critical” to help address the “workforce crisis”.

“That’s an area of work that a lot of us do - investing in the next generation of doctors.”

He found it “very professionally fulfilling” to engage with his younger colleagues and learn from them, while also imparting his wisdom and experience.

“It does also take time away from looking after the patients … we often will do a lot of this training and mentoring work on top of already very busy clinics.”

In 2007, Corin established independent research organisation Clinical Horizons NZ, through which he had been “instrumental” in changing the way certain conditions were treated.

Corin told NZME last year he found his work-life balance by establishing and maintaining an avocado orchard, which had been going well.

“I’ve planted reed avocados most recently in addition to the hass avocados ... just to add some resilience to the orchard in case one variety struggles a bit.”

Corin wrote an award-winning book This Old Stick - a collection of short fictional stories about older people and their relationships with their GP.

He wanted to celebrate older people and their wisdom, experience and nurture.

“I think oftentimes they’re marginalised, they’re seen as a burden … or they don’t have much to contribute, and I think that’s a tragedy.”

He also wrote a second award-winning book, Today in Paradise ― a historical fiction novel.

“Along with my medical work and my research work and my avocadoes, the writing adds a very important balance to my life.

“It’s another passion that I have that keeps my creative side engaged alongside my scientific side.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.