2nd Ave Accident and Healthcare manager Dave Gilbert. Photo / Alex Cairns

Children under 14 can again access free, after-hours medical consultations at Tauranga’s 2nd Ave Accident and Healthcare clinic after a funding agreement was reached between Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand and the local primary health organisation (PHO).

Children under the age of 6 will also be able to get free consultations during the day.

It comes after the clinic increased its consultation fees for children in October by up to $70, claiming a lack of Te Whatu Ora funding meant this was necessary to stay “financially sustainable”.

One mother feared the price increase would mean sick children would “suffer at home”, while another said she could no longer afford it and would likely take her son “straight to the hospital” instead.

The price increase meant children aged 5 and younger were charged $50 on weekdays and after hours, instead of it being free.

It also meant children aged 6 to 13 were charged $50 on weekdays instead of $25, and $70 after hours.

‘Fantastic news’ ahead of Christmas

Clinic manager Dave Gilbert said the funding agreement was “fantastic” news and a “massive relief” for families, particularly in the lead-up to Christmas.

“There’s a lot of families under stress at the moment.”

Gilbert said he would meet with Te Whatu Ora in January to discuss a “long-term solution”.

Te Puke mother of four Zara Murie said it was “amazing” news and would help a lot of people.

In her view: “It will take the pressure off the hospitals.”

A statement from the Western Bay of Plenty PHO said the PHO and Te Whatu Ora had collaborated and co-funded an “interim solution” while a longer-term national plan was developed to improve access to urgent healthcare.

It would initially focus on funding free, after-hours consultations at 2nd Ave for children under the age of 14 from Monday. This would be reviewed again as part of a broader review of the local model of care early next year, the statement said.

The arrangement also ensured those under the age of six had free consultations during the day.

“This collaborative effort to ensure equitable access to urgent care services for children demonstrates a commitment to working together as health sector partners to address service sustainability challenges in the current economic environment,” PHO chief executive Lindsey Webber said in the statement.

2nd Ave treats about 60,000 people annually, alleviating pressure on the Tauranga Hospital emergency department and overflow from local GP practices, the statement said.

Te Whatu Ora was approached for comment.

