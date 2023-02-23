An investigation has been opened into a fatality at a kiwifruit orchard in Tauranga. Photo / File

An investigation has been opened into a fatality at a kiwifruit orchard in Tauranga on Saturday, WorkSafe has confirmed.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it could not comment further while the investigation was ongoing.

WorkSafe has up to 12 months to complete an investigation.

According to WorkSafe data, there were 58 work-related fatalities between November 2021 and October 2022.

Work-related fatalities are deaths that occur as a result of injury from work. The data included workers who died from injuries while working and members of the public who died as a result of someone else’s work activity.

It excluded deaths from natural causes and self-harm.