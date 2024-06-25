Tauranga's Work and Income NZ building. Photo/Andrew Warner

The Work and Income Tauranga service centre is set to close for 12 weeks for renovations.

Work at the centre on the corner of Spring and Durham Sts would include a public toilet facility, seismic strengthening, and safety improvements, a Ministry of Social Development statement said.

The centre will close at 5pm on July 11 and re-open at 8.30am on October 4.

Ministry regional commissioner Jacob Davies said while the service centre was closed staff would be working from other locations and able to help online or by phone.

Face-to-face appointments could be made by calling and from July 15 a scanning, payment card pickup and paperwork drop-off facility would be set up in a temporary reception space 20 metres away on Durham St.

“We look forward to welcoming people back into the office and thank them for their patience,” Davies said.







