A Tauranga driver has been caught allegedly four times over the alcohol limit and speeding during a mid-afternoon stop.

Police said the 42-year-old woman was clocked driving 30km over the speed limit as schools were finishing for the day on Tuesday.

“Around 2.50pm a police unit sighted a vehicle travelling at excess speed in a 50km/h zone on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem,” a statement said.

“Police signalled the vehicle to stop on Te Paeroa Rd and conducted a roadside breath test. The woman was more than four times the legal breath alcohol limit.

“The woman’s vehicle was impounded, and her licence suspended.”