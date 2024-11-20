Advertisement
Tauranga woman allegedly four times over limit caught speeding on State Highway 2

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The justice minister hopes the gang patch ban will eventually cut down on overall crime, new top cop says he's open to looking into bodycams for the country's police officers.

A Tauranga driver has been caught allegedly four times over the alcohol limit and speeding during a mid-afternoon stop.

Police said the 42-year-old woman was clocked driving 30km over the speed limit as schools were finishing for the day on Tuesday.

“Around 2.50pm a police unit sighted a vehicle travelling at excess speed in a 50km/h zone on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem,” a statement said.

“Police signalled the vehicle to stop on Te Paeroa Rd and conducted a roadside breath test. The woman was more than four times the legal breath alcohol limit.

“The woman’s vehicle was impounded, and her licence suspended.”

Acting Sergeant Rebekah McLean said she was disappointed and appalled.

“This [alleged] behaviour is absurd and dangerous, and has the potential to lead to serious consequences.

“Police see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting high-risk behaviours like drink-driving and speeding.”

The woman was issued with an infringement for speeding and was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday on a charge of excess breath alcohol, third and subsequent.

“We recognise there is power in our communities to make a difference too,“ McLean said.

“If you know someone has had a few drinks, or is over the limit and about to drive, say something.

“Police want people to enjoy themselves but if you have had too much, call a family member, a friend, or a taxi to pick you up – never get behind the wheel.”



