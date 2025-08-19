“I’m excited to have the opportunity to see the people and the animals I’ve treated on previous visits.”
Chalmers said helping our South Pacific neighbours was important work.
“It’s not just about showing up, doing some stuff for five days and hoping it goes well. We don’t want to be seen as knights in shining armour, but as people participating alongside members of the community.
“I think there is a lot of beauty and value in returning to the same place so that I can see whether the impacts we have made are heading in the right direction.”
She said the animals they treated typically ranged from cats and dogs to farm animals, including pet pigs and injured horses, but ultimately, they helped any animal that needed it.
“We do many, many surgeries. The ones that are more of a shock are the amputations, and that’s what hit me as to the gravity of the situation in Tonga.”
