Tauranga vet Liza Schneider reveals online abuse after attack by Chopper the dog

Sandra Conchie
By
7 mins to read
A vet badly mauled by a rottweiler that faces being put down has suffered an “onslaught” of death threats, hate mail and harassment - including suggestions she should be the one to die, not the dog. Tauranga vet Liza Schneider says she still gets shooting pains in her arm - 20 months after the rottweiler called Chopper attacked her.

