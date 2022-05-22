Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga teenager takes tennis success to US university

4 minutes to read
The 18-year-old has been playing tennis competitively since she was 8. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A scholarship to study and play top-level tennis at an American university means "literally everything" to 18-year-old Hannah Walpole.

The former Otūmoetai College student has accepted an academic scholarship to Hamilton College in Clinton, New

