Rising Tauranga chess star Joshua Barnes earns spot at 2025 Commonwealth Championship

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Tauranga's Joshua Barnes, 14, has been selected to represent New Zealand at the 2025 Commonwealth Chess Championship in November in Malaysia. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga teen Joshua Barnes is heading to Malaysia next month after being selected to represent New Zealand at the 2025 Commonwealth Chess Championship.

The 14‑year‑old homeschooled student only began competing seriously two years ago.

“I’m excited to be selected for the team and I’m really looking forward to representing New

