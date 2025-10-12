He then set himself the goals of improving his New Zealand Chess Federation (NZCF) and International Chess Federation (FIDE) ratings and to one day represent his country.

“That one day is here,” Joshua said.

Next ambition

His next ambition is to secure an official FIDE title.

As well as the Commonwealth Championship, Joshua will play in the 2025 Oceania Youth Zonal Chess Championship in Brisbane in December and the 2026 Arthur Pomeroy Memorial Cup invitational tournament in Auckland in January, which features 10 top junior players from NZ and overseas.

Tauranga's Joshua Barnes, 14, has been selected to represent New Zealand at the 2025 Commonwealth Chess Championship in November in Malaysia. Photo / Supplied

Joshua learned chess from his dad, he then trained under FIDE Master Bob Smith.

In 2023, he won six from six games on the top board at the NZCF Bay of Plenty Schools Intermediate Regionals. Two years later, he won six from six on the top board at the NZCF Bay of Plenty Schools Secondary Regionals.

So far, he’s competed in tournaments across Auckland, Wellington, New Plymouth, Kāpiti Coast and Palmerston North and trains weekly via Zoom with a FIDE International Master based in Brazil.

“There’s only one tournament held in Tauranga each year, so for him to be able to play tournaments we have to head out of town so he can compete at the level he needs to,”his mum Gemma Barnes said.

Super proud

“We’re super proud and it’s amazing to see him achieving the goals he has set himself.”

Gemma said their three other children have had to adapt to life around chess tournaments.

“My oldest is planning to be a FIDE arbiter. They’ve all been involved in some way.”

Joshua said highlights of his chess journey so far had included playing in the FIDE Guinness World Record attempt, meeting former World Champion Viswanathan Anand, and taking part in the FIDE 100‑year Olympiad torch lighting ceremony.

New club in town

Last year, his family established the Bishops of Plenty Junior Chess Club in Tauranga, after Joshua was approached by other parents to coach their children.

The club now meets weekly and caters for beginners through to tournament players.

The club recently launched its first monthly junior tournament, attracting 39 players.

“We’d already been working towards saving for the Brisbane tournament, but now we want to help Joshua get to Malaysia with this incredible opportunity,” Gemma said.

People who wish to, can donate at Joshua’s givealittle page.