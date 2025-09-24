“It’s a great way to connect with like-minded people. I enjoy waterskiing because of the friends I’ve made.”
Unfortunately, waterskiing isn’t an Olympic sport.
But Ellison has set herself lofty goals.
Seven years ago, theBay of Plenty Times profiled Ellison for a Young Achiever of the Week series, when she won her first race in the tadpole division at the Bridge to Bridge Water Ski Classic in Hamilton.
Asked this week where she saw herself in another seven years, Ellison said she “hopes to be the women’s world water ski racing champion, and studying toward a physiotherapy qualification”.
Dad Gene joked that in seven years, he saw Ellison “paying her own bills”.
“Her future is very bright, given her dedication and commitment to anything she puts her mind to,” said Gene.
