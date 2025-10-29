He felt nervous going into the competition, as it would be the next level up.
He was also feeling “a whole lot of excitement”, and said even if he did not place, he would still be proud to get this far in the competition.
Page said he had a process for how he does things in the competition, and said that was the key to how he made it to the semifinals.
Terra Cat spokesman Simon Makker said if the Melbourne round was anything to go by, “Brenton will face a gruelling five days of competition in Spain, facing a range of technical problems he’s likely to encounter in the real world”.
Page has a chance to head to Las Vegas if he qualifies for the next round, to take on the world’s finest technicians at the grand final in March.
“I would be extremely stoked if I get into that top five and get through to the finals over in the States, but also if I don’t make it, it’s not going to be the end of the world.”
Even if he didn’t make it into the top five, to qualify for the round in Spain, he was ranked in the top 10 in the world.
