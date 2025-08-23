She struggled to get into the system to get a counsellor and some support, and with long waiting times and the expenses involved, she found accessibility was lacking.
The event would include live tattooing by four local artists, a DJ, bar snacks, a silent auction, and fake tattoos for the kids.
Each tattoo artist would bring their own set designs, and the price would be $70 for smaller and $100 for bigger designs by UnderTongue Tattoo co-owner and Greaney’s partner Cheyne Tweeddale, Rotorua’s Trinity Ropiha, Mount Maunganui’s Jane Martin Tattoos and Tauranga’s Harmony Inc.
She said at UnderTongue Tattoo studio, a lot of people come in and, finding they felt safe in the chair, shared stories of their struggles and opened up while they got inked.
“They want to get a tattoo to recognise what they have been through. I guess getting a tattoo is a healthy pain release.”
Greaney hoped to raise a few thousand dollars to support STC through the fundraiser and its silent auction, with items such as gym memberships, Mount Maunganui Caci Clinic memberships, Hell’s Gate Rotorua entries and night stays at local accommodation up for grabs. The items were donated by local businesses.
STC is a charity that travels around New Zealand, offering support at places such as schools, farms, festivals, ski fields, golf clubs, running tracks, and gyms.
Founder Jack Jensen said on the charity’s website that on November 24, 2020, his crew, MSFT Productions, lost one of their own to suicide.
“Like so many others who sadly can relate, this loss came as a shock.”
He and his crew reached out to the community and were devastated to hear how many lives had been affected by suicide and mental health issues, so they decided to help and created their charity STC.