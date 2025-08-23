“They do amazing work around suicide prevention and mental health awareness, especially among youth,” Greaney said.

She said she had dealt with her own struggles with depression and anxiety caused by the grief of losing her brother.

Co-owner of UnderTongue Tattoo, Alysia Greaney, with a photo of her brother Dylan Greaney who she lost to suicide when he was 19 on December 1, 2019. Photo / supplied

“At the time I lived in Ohakune, which is a really small rural community, so there was not a whole lot of help there at all.”

She struggled to get into the system to get a counsellor and some support, and with long waiting times and the expenses involved, she found accessibility was lacking.

UnderTongue Tattoo studio owners Alysia Greaney and Cheyne Tweeddale. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The event would include live tattooing by four local artists, a DJ, bar snacks, a silent auction, and fake tattoos for the kids.

Each tattoo artist would bring their own set designs, and the price would be $70 for smaller and $100 for bigger designs by UnderTongue Tattoo co-owner and Greaney’s partner Cheyne Tweeddale, Rotorua’s Trinity Ropiha, Mount Maunganui’s Jane Martin Tattoos and Tauranga’s Harmony Inc.

She said at UnderTongue Tattoo studio, a lot of people come in and, finding they felt safe in the chair, shared stories of their struggles and opened up while they got inked.

“They want to get a tattoo to recognise what they have been through. I guess getting a tattoo is a healthy pain release.”

UnderTongue Tattoo co-owner, artist and Greaney’s partner Cheyne Tweeddale. Photo / supplied

Greaney hoped to raise a few thousand dollars to support STC through the fundraiser and its silent auction, with items such as gym memberships, Mount Maunganui Caci Clinic memberships, Hell’s Gate Rotorua entries and night stays at local accommodation up for grabs. The items were donated by local businesses.

STC is a charity that travels around New Zealand, offering support at places such as schools, farms, festivals, ski fields, golf clubs, running tracks, and gyms.

Founder Jack Jensen said on the charity’s website that on November 24, 2020, his crew, MSFT Productions, lost one of their own to suicide.

“Like so many others who sadly can relate, this loss came as a shock.”

He and his crew reached out to the community and were devastated to hear how many lives had been affected by suicide and mental health issues, so they decided to help and created their charity STC.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Aoake te Rā – Free, brief therapeutic support service for those bereaved by suicide. Call 0800 000 053

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111