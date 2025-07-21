The site blessing this month was performed by Tamati Tata of Ngāi Tamarāwaho and attended by foundation members, partner families, hapū representatives, contractors, the Brebner family and Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford.

The combined site blessing and road naming was held on July 5.

Foundation director David Simpkin said it was important to remember Brebner for his selflessness and unwavering commitment to community wellbeing.

“Naming this road after Don is the Doing Good Foundation’s way of ensuring that every person who travels down it is reminded of his legacy of service and compassion.”

Brebner joined Bay of Plenty Habitat for Humanity in 1995, where he managed family selection and public relations.

During his time with the charity, he started the “Thousand Dollar Club”, which appealed to individuals, clubs, charities, churches and retirement homes for medium-term loans to support its cause.

Some 60% of lenders turned their loans into donations out of admiration for the work Habitat for Humanity was doing for the community.

Brebner’s efforts also included establishing food collection points, securing donations, and co-ordinating efforts to ensure families did not go hungry.

Tauranga community stalwart Don Brebner died in 2022 after years of voluntary service. Photo / Supplied

In 2012, he was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in recognition of his service.

The foundation helps families achieve homeownership through a progressive rent-to-own programme.

Tenants will rent for two to five years before receiving their rent back to put towards a deposit, alongside their KiwiSaver and any other savings.

The Doing Good Foundation purchased the site in 2019 and has since developed plans to build housing as part of its rent-to-own programme.

Simpkin told the Bay of Plenty Times this initiative was designed to give families living on the financial edge a head start in the housing market.

“Our goal is to help people into homes who wouldn’t otherwise realistically be able to own a home.”

Five families had been selected for the homes to be built on Don Brebner Way.

Simpkin said the selection process was extensive and came down to financial and personal circumstances.

“One of the things we have to consider is charitable need. After that, we enter into an agreement for the rent-to-own scheme.”

Eligible applicants must meet criteria including having lived in Tauranga for at least two years, having at least one dependent child, having a moderate income, and evidence of a good tenancy history.

The foundation plans to build additional homes on the extended section of this site in the future.

They were also required to contribute 400 hours toward upskilling themselves and attending courses to prepare them for home ownership.

The houses have been designed but were awaiting building consent before construction could begin.

Simpkin said they hoped to have the families moved in by Christmas, provided they could get construction under way as soon as possible.

Haley Doig is a journalism student from AUT who interned at the Bay of Plenty Times.