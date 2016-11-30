Tauranga startup Onesixone, which has developed a product integrating DJ audio software and entertainment lighting systems, has launched its latest funding round.
WNT Ventures chief executive Carl Jones says Onesixone was one of the first companies added to the tech incubator's portfolio, and would be the first to go out for a capital raising.
WNT Ventures was funded under a programme starting in 2014, which allows potentially high-growth, early-stage tech firms to access repayable Callaghan Innovation grants.
Onesixone's capital raise includes funding from the Bay of Plenty's Enterprise Angels, EA Fund 2, the Seed Co-Investment Fund, as well as WNT Ventures itself, and some of the incubator's limited partners.
Onesixone's current cap raise is the first that has received participation from angel investor groups.