An 83-year-old man has been charged after allegedly vandalising rubbish bins in Tauranga.

Police in a statement today said the man was charged with intentional damage following reports of approximately 15 bins in the Tauranga area being vandalised.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on November 13.