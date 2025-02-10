Advertisement
Tauranga roading: Section of Hewletts Rd to close for 24 hours

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said contractors will carry out essential repairs to the State Highway 2 rail crossing near the Hewletts-Maunganui-Golf Rds roundabout.

A short section of Hewletts Rd will be closed for 24 hours this weekend.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said contractors will carry out essential repairs to the State Highway 2 rail crossing near the Hewletts Rd-Maunganui-Golf Rd roundabout.

“Due to the nature of the repairs, and to enable them to be completed in the shortest time possible with the least impact, there will be a 24-hour full road closure on the short section of SH2 Hewletts Rd, between Newton St roundabout and Golf Rd roundabout, in both directions,” the agency said.

“The closure is for 24 hours from 6am Saturday, February 15, to 6am Sunday, February 16.

“While the closure is in place traffic will detour via Newton St, Hull Rd and Maunganui Rd.

“As this work is weather dependent, these timeframes are approximate and subject to change.”

NZTA said while contractors aimed to minimise disruption, people should expect travel delays due to the nature and location of these works.

“There will be some noise and vibration associated with the works.”

