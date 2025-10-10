The cost of asphalt and a new footpath would be $2.04m, which was “significantly more” than chipseal, he said. The breakdown was $1.58m for the replacement pavement and $387,000 for asphalt.
Asphalt cost about five times that of chipseal, so it was reserved for use on the most highly trafficked roads, Seabourne said.
The council also needed to comply with NZ Transport Agency policy to qualify for a subsidy toward resealing, he said.
“NZTA require that the designs for pavement and surfacing be fit for purpose and provide value for money.”
Although asphalt surfaces were desirable, the council and NZTA prioritised road expenditure where it was needed most and offered the most cost-effective solutions to keep the road network safe, operable and provide value for money to ratepayers and taxpayers, Seabourne said.
Council head of spaces and places Alison Law said the proposal to plant the bank between Domain Rd and Stella Place was investigated but had been rejected as not practical.