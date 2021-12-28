Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga rental crisis: Aucklanders fleeing lockdown add to pressure on Bay of Plenty rental market

6 minutes to read
Average rental prices in Tauranga have hit a new high. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Lockdown-fatigued Aucklanders are snapping up rentals in Tauranga while priced-out local workers are holed up at motels and camping grounds, a property manager says.

Another says a lot of the fresh rental supply is new

