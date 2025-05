The crowd stopped outside the new council offices on Devonport Rd and sported signs asking council to “stop the spend” and “respect ratepayers”.

The rally was not the end but a platform for people to share their concerns, Gyenge said.

About 250 people attended a rally against proposed rates increases for Tauranga that finished at The Strand. Photo / Supplied

Last week the council heard from submitters on its Annual Plan for 2025/26.

The plan received 968 written submissions and 96 people asked to speak to the council directly.

The council would deliberate on its Annual Plan on May 26.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale previously said the plan tried to strike a balance between investing in the city and affordability for ratepayers.

The council had already found $29m in savings to get to 12%, and was working to find more to get the final number down to 10% or lower.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.