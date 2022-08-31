Aerial photo Tauranga Racecourse. Photo / NZME

A new 10,000sq m community facility that could host conferences, and cultural and sports events has been proposed by Racing Tauranga to try and retain its Greerton racecourse amid an uncertain future.

The proposal comes as Tauranga City Council considers what to do with the 85-hectare piece of land encompassing the Tauranga Racecourse, Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Equestrian Sports Association.

The council's Greerton Maraawaewae Study has already sought feedback from the Tauranga community to identify the best future use of the reserve for the growing city.

An artist's impression of a proposed multi-use building at Tauranga Racecourse. Image / Supplied

After several options were put out for feedback, housing was ruled out and city council commissioners stated their's, and the community's, preference to remove the existing racecourse to create an active reserve and greater green space for the area.

However, in Racing Tauranga's submission to the council this week, chairman Carl McComb said the option to enhance the status quo as part of the initial community consultation was "significantly under-represented" with respect to the activities of existing users. The consultation also "under-stated the interests of tangata whenua and iwi" who previously threatened legal action on the matter.

The club supported an "enhanced status quo" as it best reflected "the original intent of our forebears in the creation of the Racecourse Reserve", McComb said.

Original land owners Ngai Tamarāwaho previously threatened a Treaty of Waitangi claim if the council went ahead with housing plans. When the study was first launched last year, it was done in partnership with government housing agency Kāinga Ora.

An artist's impression of the interior of a proposed building at Tauranga Racecourse. Image / Supplied

The hapū did not include the reserve in its Treaty claim because, in 1873, the land was specifically established for the purposes of providing a racing venue and open green space for the community.

While the Crown ultimately owns the land, Tauranga City Council is charged with its administration.

Racing Tauranga has leased the land without issue since its inception and is halfway through its current 33-year lease. The club had been guardians of the reserve for 150 years, McComb said.

"The club is committed to continue to operate a financially sustainable horse racing venue at no cost to the ratepayers for the betterment of the New Zealand racing industry while

providing entertainment for the Bay of Plenty community through the exciting sport of

thoroughbred horse racing."

McComb said Racing Tauranga offered greater community use "of this vital greenspace" via its submission.

Racing Tauranga chairman Carl McCombe. Photo / Supplied

"We believe [an enhanced status quo] is a positive, timely and cost-effective outcome for both the community user and the existing lessees and can be achieved through our proposed concept which clearly illustrates the scope available on our site."

Racing Tauranga proposed the design and build of a 10,000sq m facility to accommodate a "comprehensive multi-purpose space catering for indoor sports, cultural events, concerts, exhibitions, and conferences, and including viewing facilities and administration for racing".

The complex would be fully integrated "with multiple access and viewing points enhancing diversification of use of the grounds".

Carparking would be established around and up to the new buildings as well as within the course itself, via a tunnel for cars on the northern side adjacent to the Cameron Rd

entrance and a tunnel for pedestrians into the renewed facility on the western side of the

track.

The equestrian activity in the centre of the racetrack would be retained and the existing McKinley's Paddock that is already being used as a community park would be enhanced further.

A proposed option for the future of the Tauranga Racecourse as part of the Greerton Maraawaewae Study. Image / Supplied

"This proposal offers multiple opportunities for the community while still retaining the

reserve status. It does not require controversial government law changes of the Reserve

Act or use of the Public Works Act," McComb said.

"Instead, any funds that might become available can be invested in an existing Crown

controlled site to meet the needs of a growing city."

McComb said racing contributed more than $1.6 billion a year to the New Zealand economy and Tauranga Racecourse was a strategic racing venue "committed to the continuation of racing in the Bay of Plenty".

"More than 100,000 people use the racing club buildings and grounds each year. Aside from the popular race days that attract thousands, there are many community organisations that benefit from the affordable venue provided by the club."

An artist's impression of a bird's eye view of a proposed building at Tauranga Racecourse. Image / Supplied

Permanent users of the existing grounds include Tauranga Tai Chi Club, Tauranga Tae Kwan Do Club, Tauranga Indoor Archery Club, Journey Vineyard Church, and the Tauranga Harbour City Lions Club Book Fair Committee.

McComb listed 21 regular non-profit users such as Life Education Trust, combined groups Christmas lunch for the underprivileged, and NZ Police dog training and armed offenders training.

"Many of these groups cannot afford market rents or the hire fees charged by other venues, including council-operated venues."

Ngai Tamarāwaho representative Buddy Mikaere said he envisioned community and sports events such as kapa haka being held at the proposed future facility.

As an iwi representative, Mikaere is also a Racing Tauranga club member. He supported the submission, saying he believed an enhanced status quo was the best option and addressed more community wants and needs than the other options.

Ngai Tamarāwaho representative Buddy Mikaere. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I think they [the community] are gaining more with this option. The population is growing out there. The retaining of green space is really important."

Mikaere accepted Ngai Tamarāwaho "giving up the land", but "let's keep it as something the whole community can use, not just sections of it".

Thoroughbred Racing New Zealand has already expressed its expectation of a single racecourse to serve the Bay of Plenty, which currently has one in Tauranga and another in Rotorua.

A Greerton Maraawaewae Study commissioners panel is expected to hear community views and consider all submissions in November.

Tauranga City Council was approached for comment.