Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga property: Luxury double apartment in Mount Maunganui hits market

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Bayleys salesman Peter Clarke says 8A/8B, 1 Marine Parade was the nicest and largest apartment on the market in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Bayleys

Bayleys salesman Peter Clarke says 8A/8B, 1 Marine Parade was the nicest and largest apartment on the market in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Bayleys

A ocean-facing apartment in Mount Maunganui’s iconic Oceanside Towers with views from Mauao to Moturiki has hit the market.

The 286sq m property, described by a real estate agent as “unique and spectacular” and valued at $5.1 million, was formed by merging two separate apartments.

Bayleys salesman Peter Clarke said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save