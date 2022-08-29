A plea to look at the why when it comes to youth offenders, Gloriavale again under the spotlight and the search for a seafarer missing overboard put on hold in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga primary healthcare nurses rallying in Red Square for better pay say they feel "significantly undervalued" by the Government.

The hour-long rally yesterday was attended by about 40 to 50 nurses, many holding placards, calling for the same equity as their hospital counterparts. Similar rallies took place in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

Primary health care nurses work in areas like general practice, after-hours emergency centres, Plunket, Māori and iwi health providers, urgent care and family planning.

In a statement, New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa said primary health care nurses had the "same qualifications, training and responsibilities" as Te Whatu Ora Health NZ (formerly the district health boards') nurses but were paid "significantly less". A nurse at a medical centre typically earns 10 to 20 per cent less, and nurses working for Māori and iwi providers can earn up to 25 per cent less, it said.

Nurses were calling on Health Minister Andrew Little to ensure Te Whatu Ora Health NZ provides more funding to "properly value" their services.

Tauranga general practice registered nurse leader Mia Costelloe said she had 35 years of experience, including working in hospitals and 13 years in GP clinics.

"And we get paid 10 to 20 per cent less than those that work in the hospitals. Why? That is a question I don't know the answer to.

"I think we should be paid equally as registered professionals. I have the same qualifications as I did when I worked in the hospital.

"It does feel like we are undervalued and there are several of my colleagues [who] are thinking about moving to other countries where they will be paid more."

Ngāti Ranginui iwi community nurses Mara Smith and Fleur Brett both said there was a "significant" pay gap between their roles and what hospital nurses got paid, despite their vast experience and qualifications gained over many years.

Smith said their roles were extremely challenging and felt the Government had "under-valued their worth in the remuneration they received.

"We are also extremely under-resourced as Māori and iwi provider nurses."

Lydia Cruse, 24, said she had been working at Plunket for about three years.

Plunket nurses gather in Red Square, including Lydia Cruse (fourth from left) and Kate Chow (second from right). Photo / Sandra Conchie

"We are quite severely underpaid compared to our hospital colleagues, and the difference is about 11 per cent less and that makes us all feel significantly undervalued.

"The difference between the minimum wage and what I earn is slowly getting closer and closer ... I have studied for six years just to get to where I am.

"And it's almost like, when is it going to be worth it ... I have looked at well-child nurses or their equivalent in Australia and they're on over $100,000 more a year than I earn. So you can see why people are going overseas."

Health Minister Andrew Little said in a statement dealing with the pay parity issue was his priority.

Ngāti Ranginui iwi community nurses Mara Smith (left) and Fleur Brett. Photo / Sandra Conchie

"I recently received a proposal which was not acceptable as it did not move fast enough. I am working with other ministers on a resolution as quickly as possible with a view to providing certainty to parties in the coming months.

"Part of the immigration reset is about making sure that it's easier for that sector and other funded or partially funded health sector to recruit offshore, as well as to boost the onshore recruitment efforts.

"Following my announcement of extra initiatives on health workforce recruitment on August 1, I am confident Te Whatu Ora Health NZ and the Ministry of Health are working intensively on addressing workforce and labour issues including addressing pay parity for nurses in the sector."