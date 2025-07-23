It stayed there, about 6.5km off the coast surrounded by a 50m exclusion zone, for several days until it was brought back to the port to await a tow for repairs overseas, according to reporting at the time.
The investigation report said it was not immediately apparent to the crew during the incident that the rudder had broken off.
That was revealed by a diver’s survey the next day, along with fractures to other parts of the rudder system.
After an extensive search led by the Port of Tauranga, the rudder was recovered from the channel on July 26.
An inspection found the pintle was missing from the bottom of the rudder.
The pintle is a metal pin the rudder pivots around. The pintle was 942mm tall and weighed 428kg. The rudder weighed 14,231kg (14.2 tonnes).
The commission said ships with a similar pintle arrangement to the Achilles Bulker were at “far greater risk”, putting seafarers and the environment in “significant danger”.
Since the investigation, the commission has identified the safety issue relating to the quality assurance and oversight used during the pintle reinstallation and made recommendations to address it.
Maritime New Zealand agreed to work with an international marine accident forum to investigate building an evidential base for action to improve quality assurance systems related to dry dock work, which would include installation, major repairs and maintenance of ship systems.