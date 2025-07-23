Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga: Poor welding blamed for cargo ship Achilles Bulker’s rudder breaking

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
4 mins to read

The Achilles Bulker anchored off Mount Maunganui in 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Achilles Bulker anchored off Mount Maunganui in 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

Poor welding led to a cargo ship’s rudder breaking off as the vessel left Tauranga Harbour, an investigation has found.

Only the swift actions of the crew stopped the 177m, fully loaded Achilles Bulker from grounding as they halted it with just 1m of water under

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save