Baywave has been closed for urgent seismic repairs. Photo / NZME

Interest in other swim squads and clubs around Tauranga has gone up since Baywave announced its aquatic centre would be closed for 12 weeks for repairs and maintenance.

Baywave’s aquatic centre will be closed from January 16 to Easter, it was announced this week.

BayVenues customer experience general manager Samantha Wilkie said anyone with a Baywave membership, visit pass, regular booking or learn to swim classes at Baywave was notified in mid-October of the 2023 closure.

“For other regular users that don’t fall into these categories, notices were placed around the venue,” Wilkie said.

She said regular users had been offered or made alternative arrangements.

The last time Baywave closed in 2019 the repairs cost about $4.1 million.

Wilkie said she did not have the cost of the repairs and upgrades this year available but it would be covered by a renewals budget because it was a scheduled closure for maintenance.

When the Bay of Plenty Times asked the Tauranga City Council for the amount allocated to Baywave in the renewals budget, a spokesperson said they could not provide that information until after Monday as most staff were on a “well-deserved break”.

Baywave lap pool. Photo / Supplied

Clubfit Baywave gym and Baywave Massage Therapy will be closed for four weeks from January 16 with the reopening planned for February 13.

The Baywave aquatic facility and poolside cafe will be closed for about 12 weeks and reopen in time for Easter.

Tauranga Swim School director and founder Andrea Sinden said since the closure was announced she had noticed an increase in emails.

“The closure means we are very, very busy.”

Sinden said the school would be extending its hours to fit more classes and students in.

“We’re trying our best to accommodate all swimmers because we’re passionate that both children and adults have the opportunity to learn to swim.”

Sinden said Tauranga Swim School, which normally had between 300 and 500 students, was based at the Toi Ohomai Aquatic Centre and in some school terms also held sessions at Omokoroa No 1 School.

Omanu Swim Club director Trish Mau said the club had received inquiries and squad sign-ups since Baywave announced its temporary closure.

“Some of these are people who have previously swim trained with us before, and some are new customers,” Mau said.

“We have also had people making inquiries as to the availability of the Mount College pool over this period for them to come and do their own swim training.”

Mau said the Baywave closure would affect the number of people in the pool swimming at one time.

“Our early morning 6am squad is already running at capacity but our other squads will be able to cater for the increase.

“We have begun a new squad running in conjunction with our 7am squad to cater for those who are wanting to train at a higher intensity.”

Baywave TECT Aquatic and Leisure Centre comes under the Bay Venues umbrella. Photo / NZME

Mau said the Mount College heated pool would be open to the public either for lane swimming or fun in the sun from 11am to 4pm daily over the school holidays.

Baywave manager Mike Page said the closures like this one were required every three to four years to maintain the facility to a high standard.

“There is never an ideal time to close,” Page said.

“However, in summer, the warm sunny weather often draws customers to the beach and outdoor pools. This makes it the best possible time for us to do this work.”

Page said Baywave’s staff appreciated the public’s understanding as the “important updates” were made.

“All memberships and visit passes will automatically go on hold and will restart when we reopen.

“While Baywave is closed, our regular users can access any of our other aquatic facilities [at] Mount Hot Pools, Memorial Pool, Greerton Aquatic and Leisure Centre, or Otūmoetai Pool.”

Page said Memorial Pool would be operating with extended hours during the Baywave closure.

What is happening?