Updated

Tauranga police stop alleged armed driver in central Tauranga after pursuit

SunLive
3 mins to read

A heavy police presence on Monmouth St, near the Tauranga Police Station. Photo / Bijou Johnson

A serious incident in Tauranga this morning involving an allegedly armed, fleeing driver ended with a dramatic public arrest.

In a statement to SunLive, police said nobody was seriously hurt, but the incident was highly visible as police tracked a suspect from Bethlehem to central Tauranga, about 15km away.

