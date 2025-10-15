Police tracked the vehicle on CCTV and an officer spiked the tyres on The Strand.

“The rubber finally gave way while the vehicle was being driven erratically near Tauranga Police Station.”

He alleged the driver exited the vehicle holding a firearm, and police immediately challenged him and unsuccessfully appealed for him to put the weapon down.

Officers used non-lethal sponge rounds and a Taser to end the incident, Anderson said.

The man was taken into custody at about 8.40am and received medical attention for minor injuries.

Cordons were briefly in place at Monmouth St and Sabana Pl but both roads have now been reopened.

Scene examinations were ongoing at Sabana Pl, where there would be an increased police presence, said Anderson.

A police cordon on Monmouth St, near the Tauranga Police Station, this morning. Photo / Bijou Johnson

“I’m proud of the efforts of the officers involved. They were faced with an unpredictable and dangerous situation and resolved it quickly, without anyone being seriously injured,” Anderson said.

“We are offering support to the victims and staff involved.

“We want to assure the community there is no ongoing threat, and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

Members of the public reported a heavy police presence on Monmouth St, near Tauranga Police Station this morning.

“I just tried to get to work in Tauranga city but was turned around as the Tauranga Police Station was taped off and roadblocks were in place,” one person said.

“The roadblocks were manned by police with guns.”

Another reader said there were also police in Willow St with rifles around 9am.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said they saw a man dressed in “full SWAT” looking-clothing.

“He jumped out of the car, with what looked like a long-barrelled gun, on the corner of Willow and Monmouth.

“He walked away from the vehicle and the cops, up to the corner.

“AOS overpowered him ... The whole road is shut outside the police station.”

Anderson said a 36-year-old Tauranga man had been charged with firearms and driving offences. He was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Tuesday.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the events, or who has dashcam footage of the incident.

Reports can be made via 105 by phone or online. Reference P064138790.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.