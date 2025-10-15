A heavy police presence on Monmouth St, near the Tauranga Police Station. Photo / Bijou Johnson
A serious incident in Tauranga this morning involving an allegedly armed, fleeing driver ended with a dramatic public arrest.
In a statement to SunLive, police said nobody was seriously hurt, but the incident was highly visible as police tracked a suspect from Bethlehem to central Tauranga, about 15km away.
Police were called to a Sabana Pl address about 8.10am after a person reported a relative allegedly being shot at by an individual, Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said in a statement this afternoon.
“While officers were responding, the suspect left the scene in a white ute and began driving towards Cameron Rd, where officers spotted the vehicle and kept watch while plans were put in place to safely stop it.”
Anderson alleged the vehicle fled when police signalled for it to stop, but a short pursuit was abandoned when the driving behaviour deteriorated.