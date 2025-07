A 35-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today charged with drug offences.

Police cordoned off Waihi Rd and parts of Judea Rd in Tauranga on Thursday night.

“The public may see an ongoing police presence in the area on Friday while further enquiries are conducted,” the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ hazmat truck was also at the scene on Thursday night.