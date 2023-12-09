Police assisted with traffic flow in the area after Andrew Mckenzie suffered a medical event. Photo / NZME.

Tauranga Police have arrested a man after a purse and bank cards were allegedly taken from a man who had suffered a medical event.

A couple were driving down Te Awanui Drive on Monday when the man suffered a medical event, police said in a

statement.

Members of the public stopped and assisted until emergency services arrived and the man was taken to hospital.

The woman was driven to the hospital by a local police officer and it was there she discovered her purse was missing.

After returning to the scene, she realised that her husband’s bank cards and her wallet were missing.

Calls to the bank confirmed both the cards were allegedly used at various retail outlets in the area.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and using a stolen card, the statement said.

The bank cards have now been returned to the victims.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday.