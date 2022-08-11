Police have charged a man in relation to various incidents around Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a man in relation to various incidents that took place around Tauranga in July.

A burglary on Grey St, an aggravated robbery on Eleventh Ave and a ram raid at Papamoa Plaza that all took place between July 20 and 23 have all been linked to a group of four youths and a 39-year-old man.

The man is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of cannabis for supply.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Two of the youths involved are believed to be connected to a further two burglaries that occurred on July 26.

These youths are being dealt with.

Tauranga South Tactical Crime Unit's Detective Sergeant Matt Smith said Bay of Plenty Police had worked tirelessly to hold the alleged offenders to account.

He said anyone thinking they could get away with this type of offending should "think again".

"Your behaviour is not anonymous, and your actions cause real harm to people in the community, and it will not be tolerated," Smith said.

Police encouraged anyone who saw unlawful behaviour to contact police.

Information can be given via 111 if it is happening now, and 105 after the fact.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org