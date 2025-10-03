Advertisement
Tauranga photographer Bob Tulloch wins 2025 ‘Old is the New Black’ award

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Bob Tulloch with his winning portrait of Elms tour guide Wayne McIndoe. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Well-known and respected Tauranga photographer Bob Tulloch has won the “Old is the New Black – Through the Lens" photography competition for 2025.

Tulloch, who is retired and now focuses on his passion projects, won the title for his portrait featuring the pensive and intelligent Wayne McIndoe, which is being

