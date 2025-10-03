Bob Tulloch with his winning portrait of Elms tour guide Wayne McIndoe. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford
Well-known and respected Tauranga photographer Bob Tulloch has won the “Old is the New Black – Through the Lens" photography competition for 2025.
Tulloch, who is retired and now focuses on his passion projects, won the title for his portrait featuring the pensive and intelligent Wayne McIndoe, which is beinghailed as “a beautifully constructed image that tells a story of a life rich with meaning”.
First runner-up was Ohauiti resident Jeanette Nee for her photograph capturing her best friend, Cosima Ray, sharing a moment of adventure and nature.
“The image perfectly embodies the theme of friendship, fun, and exploring the world together.”
Second runner-up was Karen Moffatt-McLeod for her poignant entry – a tribute to her father, a former air force pilot for whom flying was a huge part of his life. He died in April, making this glowing photograph a powerful and cherished memory.
“At the age of 65 or 70 he did a bachelor’s degree in history, and he’s an interesting man with a great brain.
“Whenever a tour bus comes to The Elms, Wayne likes to be at the chapel dressed up very much like a clergyman.
“I took the photo because I admire him.”
The competition aimed “to kick ageism to the kerb” and was run by The Incubator Creative Hub to accompany Tauranga’s Young at Heart festival on until October 8.
Anne Pankhurst, who looks after business development at The Incubator, said they called for photographs that captured the district’s wonderful koro, kuia, grannies, and grandads in their element – doing, learning, playing and giving back, and proving that age is truly just a number.
“The response was tremendous, creating a strong field of entries that made the judges’ task a tough one.
“After a robust debate and some intense drilling down into the details, our esteemed judges were united on one thing: the powerful emotion and storytelling in each and every finalist photograph.”
Pankhurst said The Incubator was “so proud to be part of this project”.
“Partnering with Tauranga City Council for the Young at Heart Festival has allowed us to celebrate the vibrant older members of our community in such a creative and joyful way.”
Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer, who also attended the launch of the festival at Herrie’s Park on the Tauranga waterfront enjoyed seeing a photograph taken at Waihī Beach by photographer Ben Haarmann.
“The festival’s a great celebration of older people,” Denyer said.
“The photographs are from everyday life, but some of them are doing surfing at Waihī Beach which is incredible. I know the photographer, he comes from Katikati. What could be more exciting than photographing an older person surfing at Waihī Beach.”
The full collection of 20 winning and finalist photographs is on display on The Strand until the end of October.