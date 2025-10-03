The competition’s judges, councillor Rod Taylor, Tessa Lawrence and Nic Clegg, said: “All three winning photographs absolutely glow with life and energy.”

First runner-up Jeanette Nee with her photo sharing a moment with her best friend Cosima Ray. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

“They are a testament to the incredible stories happening all around us.”

Tulloch said McIndoe was an excellent tour guide at The Elms, and he had done a lot of its remedial building work.

“At the age of 65 or 70 he did a bachelor’s degree in history, and he’s an interesting man with a great brain.

“Whenever a tour bus comes to The Elms, Wayne likes to be at the chapel dressed up very much like a clergyman.

“I took the photo because I admire him.”

Second runner-up Karen Moffatt-McLeod with her photo of her father. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The competition aimed “to kick ageism to the kerb” and was run by The Incubator Creative Hub to accompany Tauranga’s Young at Heart festival on until October 8.

Anne Pankhurst, who looks after business development at The Incubator, said they called for photographs that captured the district’s wonderful koro, kuia, grannies, and grandads in their element – doing, learning, playing and giving back, and proving that age is truly just a number.

Judge Tessa Lawrence, photographer Bob Tulloch, photographer Jeanette Nee, judge Nic Clegg, photographer Karen Moffatt-McLeod, and judge and councillor Rod Taylor at the launch of the Young at Heart Festival in Herries Park on Tauranga waterfront on Wednesday evening. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

“The response was tremendous, creating a strong field of entries that made the judges’ task a tough one.

“After a robust debate and some intense drilling down into the details, our esteemed judges were united on one thing: the powerful emotion and storytelling in each and every finalist photograph.”

Pankhurst said The Incubator was “so proud to be part of this project”.

“Partnering with Tauranga City Council for the Young at Heart Festival has allowed us to celebrate the vibrant older members of our community in such a creative and joyful way.”

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer with a photo of Paul Cranney surfing at Waihī Beach by photographer Ben Haarmann. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer, who also attended the launch of the festival at Herrie’s Park on the Tauranga waterfront enjoyed seeing a photograph taken at Waihī Beach by photographer Ben Haarmann.

“The festival’s a great celebration of older people,” Denyer said.

“The photographs are from everyday life, but some of them are doing surfing at Waihī Beach which is incredible. I know the photographer, he comes from Katikati. What could be more exciting than photographing an older person surfing at Waihī Beach.”

The full collection of 20 winning and finalist photographs is on display on The Strand until the end of October.