The crash was reported to police at 2.20pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been injured in a crash between a car and a cyclist in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was treating a patient in a moderate condition.

St John incident at Welcome Bay Link Rd and Maugatapu Underpass at 2.14pm.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene, she said.