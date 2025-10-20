Flowers left at the fountain at Memorial Park after the tragic drowning of 4-year-old Tauranga girl Nia Lohchab. Photo / Alex Cairns
Four people were captured on CCTV near a Tauranga fountain where a 4-year-old girl lay “face down” in the water, but no one pulled her out.
Nia Lohchab accidentally drowned in the fountain on May 21, 2023, in Memorial Park, Coroner Matthew Bates has found.
The Tauranga girl diedjust three days before her fifth birthday.
In findings released today, Bates said he was “troubled” no one removed Nia from the fountain.
While it was “unlikely” this would have changed the tragic outcome, he said minimising the time in water and starting CPR as soon as possible were “crucial steps for increasing the chances of survival”.
Five minutes later, Nia was found face down in the water by a member of the public who was seen on CCTV on the phone, “presumably” to emergency services.
By the time police removed Nia about 9.54am, CCTV had captured four people near the fountain, “at least three of whom are clearly aware of Nia’s presence face down in the water”, Bates said.
Police were satisfied that Nia’s drowning was a “tragic accident” with no one else involved.
Bates said while he agreed, he was “troubled by the fact that none of the members of the public who observed Nia face down and motionless in the water removed her from the fountain immediately”.
A council-commissioned independent safety review found the fountain carried “a high level of risk” due to being near a play area, looking like a pool or play feature, having a “slippery” pool liner, and being “relatively deep” – 765mm at its greatest depth.
He reminded caregivers of young children to be aware of their environment and hazards, to always supervise them from “within sight or sound range”, and to have an emergency plan, including knowing first aid and CPR.
Water Safety NZ changed its message from “supervision” to “contact supervision of all children until at least 8 years of age” for activities in and around water.
Bates acknowledged the “ongoing traumatic effect” of Nia’s death on her family and offered his condolences.
The Coroner’s office confirmed that an interim suppression order that previously prevented publication of Nia’s name was not made permanent.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and the Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.