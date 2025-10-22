Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga mega-strike: Sign-waving workers gather in Memorial Park

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Striking workers line 11th Ave next to Memorial Park in Tauranga. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

  • Thousands of workers expected to join the nationwide multi-union mega-strike at Tauranga’s Memorial Park.
  • Most Bay of Plenty schools are closed as teachers and healthcare workers demand better pay and conditions.
  • Public Service Minister Judith Collins has released an open letter criticising the strike, saying it is politically motivated.

Thousands of public sector workers are descending on Tauranga’s Memorial Park, joining the nationwide multi-union mega-strike.

Some strikers are lining 11th Ave waving signs and enjoying toots from passing cars. They plan to form a human wall stretching up to Cameron Rd.

Most Bay of Plenty schools are closed today

