Tauranga Hospital remains open, but Te Whatu Ora Health NZ has said non-emergency cases may face delays and some planned procedures and appointments are postponed.
The strike is anticipated to be New Zealand’s biggest labour action in about 40 years with up to 100,000 people involved nationally.
NZ Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the strike action was in response to a centralised Government strategy to hold down wages below inflation and to cut resources to the public service.
“And they’ve given them no proper response to the resource issues - the short staffing, the breaking down of equipment and so on.”
He said they were fighting not just for themselves, but for all Kiwis.
Collins has written an open letter to patients, students and families affected by the strike.
“The Government regrets the impact on you, your children and your families that is expected on Thursday because of a strike planned by a number of unions.
“We regret even more that the strike appears to be politically motivated by the unions. What else could possibly explain that in early October, when we were trying to negotiate with the secondary teachers’ union, the number one item on their agenda for a meeting with Education Minister Erica Stanford was Palestine,” Collins wrote.
“Palestine. Not terms and conditions. Not student achievement. Not the new curriculum. Palestine. That’s not what students or parents should expect.”
She said the Government had acted in good faith and met with unions’ demands for pay increases in line with inflation.