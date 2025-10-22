Tauranga Hospital remains open, but Te Whatu Ora Health NZ has said non-emergency cases may face delays and some planned procedures and appointments are postponed.

The strike is anticipated to be New Zealand’s biggest labour action in about 40 years with up to 100,000 people involved nationally.

NZ Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the strike action was in response to a centralised Government strategy to hold down wages below inflation and to cut resources to the public service.

“And they’ve given them no proper response to the resource issues - the short staffing, the breaking down of equipment and so on.”

Striking workers gather in Memorial Park Tauranga for the multi-union mega-strike. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Public Service Minister Judith Collins has released an open letter to people impacted by the strikes and said the actions appeared to be “politically motivated by the unions”.

While extreme weather in other parts of the country has disrupted strike plans, Tauranga has an overcast day with a few spots of rain.

The strike event at Tauranga’s Memorial Park runs from 11am to 1pm, with speeches and sign-waving.

Striking education workers also plan to form a human wall along the edge of Memorial Park up 11th Ave to Cameron Rd.

“I’d rather be at kura”, “The Last Straw” and “This Sucks!” are among signs held by strikers from Te Puke.

Te Puke teachers gather in central Te Puke ahead of today's mega strike.

Striking members of the following unions are participating in the Tauranga event:

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi;

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaikiaki o Aotearoa;

New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa;

Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua.

Wagstaff said the Government knew that “cutting wages and by basically having people overworked and underpaid” risked the workforce dissipating and leaving for “better” places such as Australia.

Wagstaff said it was unfair and “quite infuriating” for workers, given that the Government has said it would address the cost-of-living crisis.

“And here they are telling their own workers - their essential workers who keep everything running - that they should expect a pay cut.”

Wagstaff called on ordinary members of the public to strike with workers to show their support.

He said they were fighting not just for themselves, but for all Kiwis.

Collins has written an open letter to patients, students and families affected by the strike.

“The Government regrets the impact on you, your children and your families that is expected on Thursday because of a strike planned by a number of unions.

“We regret even more that the strike appears to be politically motivated by the unions. What else could possibly explain that in early October, when we were trying to negotiate with the secondary teachers’ union, the number one item on their agenda for a meeting with Education Minister Erica Stanford was Palestine,” Collins wrote.

“Palestine. Not terms and conditions. Not student achievement. Not the new curriculum. Palestine. That’s not what students or parents should expect.”

She said the Government had acted in good faith and met with unions’ demands for pay increases in line with inflation.

It valued “all public sector employees” but had a responsibility to manage the country’s finances carefully, especially when “money is tight”, she said.

“It is only unions who want strikes. We ask, once again, for them to come to the table. That is the place to talk and to bargain.”