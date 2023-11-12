There are concerns for lost opportunities if Luxon misses the APEC summit, Nanaia Mahuta refuses to label Hamas attack on Israel ‘terror’ and Dilworth School announces $44 million for sexual abuse redress. Video / NZ Herald

A Tauranga-based medical ship providing aid in Fiji is stranded and appealing for help after mechanical issues.

Youth with a Mission (YWAM) Ships NZ said in a statement today that an issue with the tailshaft of the YWAM Koha had left it stranded in Lautoka and it urgently needed to be dry docked and repaired, leaving the organisation with a $300,000 bill.

The ship has two dental clinics on board and its crew of volunteers was providing much-needed medical aid to isolated communities in Fiji, the statement said.

They need to get the ship home before cyclone season sets in. There are around 160 volunteers with up to 33 on board at any one time.

YWAM Ships managing director Marty Emmett said the enterprise ran on the generosity of people who freely donate their time and expertise.

He said the organisation was able to pay $100,000, leaving a $200,000 shortfall which was needed by the end of November.

“In just two years in Fiji, we’ve been able to serve more than 5000 people by bringing healthcare services to people in need in isolated islands, where something as simple as a trip to the dentist is out of the question for most people.

Youth with a Mission Ships managing director Marty Emmett.

“We feel like we’ve just got started and there are so many more people in need who we want to reach across the Pacific. We know it’s a big ask for New Zealanders right now, but if enough people chip in we can get our ship fixed so we can get to them.

“The good news is that Trinity Lands has generously offered to match every donation up to $100,000 so your donation effectively doubles.”

The YWAM Koha was originally built in 1968 in Germany as a buoy tender and was used as a ferry between NZ and Pitcairn Island before being given to YWAM Ships NZ in 2019 as a gift — hence the name “Koha”.

The ship is 48m long and is fitted with two dental clinics and equipment to set up pop-up clinics on land.

During Covid, while borders were closed, YWAM ships pioneered a free dental clinic in New Zealand communities experiencing poverty, providing free dental care and oral health education to more than 3000 Kiwis in need.

The YWAM Koha.

Emmett said this was something they were keen to continue.

“People tell us ‘I can eat now. I can sleep now. I can go get a job now and get off the benefit.’

“I have my confidence restored. But the greatest thing we hear is ‘I can smile again’. We’re seeing people smiling at each other again, including communities that have had generations of gang involvement.

“I think we’re best as Kiwis when we’re looking after our communities and neighbours in need.

“This is an awesome opportunity to give to an outreach that provides immediate and measurable impacts to people’s lives. What’s more, because we all volunteer our time for free you can be confident that 100 per cent of your donation will go towards the ship.”

To donate, head to saveourship.nz