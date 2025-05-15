They had hoped for a house in the Avenues area so the children could go to the same schools he did.
Drysdale attended Tauranga Primary, Tauranga Intermediate and Tauranga Boys’ College.
They had to pivot and settled on a home in Pāpāmoa, he said.
“Finding the right place was hard, but we’re very happy with what we’ve got.”
Despite buying a property, Drysdale said he would continue to stay with his mum when in Tauranga until the family moved.
“Once we made the decision not to uproot our children until the end of this year, and with the limited amount of time I spend at home when working, we made the decision to rent the house out on a short-term basis until we move in.”
It also meant he could spend more time with his mum, who had some health challenges.
He was in Tauranga from Monday to Friday, and if he had events at the weekend, the family would come to stay.
It was hard being away from the family, but not too dissimilar to when he was rowing and would be overseas for three months. Drysdale retired from rowing in 2021 as a two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion in the single sculls.
“We make it work. They [the children] love it here, being with grandma and the beach so they’re really excited about coming over”, he said.
“I promised to move here, and we will absolutely fulfil that promise. It’s just a year later than we hoped.”
According to his financial interests declaration, Drysdale was already the beneficiary of a trust that owns seven rental properties - two each in Auckland, Hamilton, and Cambridge, and one in Mount Maunganui.
The trust also owned family residences in Cambridge and Mount Maunganui and two commercial properties.