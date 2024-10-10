That project will go before the NZ Transport Agency board this month for funding approval.

Other projects submitted for the fast-track process were the Pāpāmoa East Interchange surplus land development; Pōteriwhi sports fields and 200–300 home development in Bethlehem; and Kaituna stormwater overflow project in Te Tumu, a future Pāpāmoa East community of 15,500 people.

The 15th Ave Turret Rd improvement project aimed at easing congestion was not included for fast-tracking. Photo / George Novak

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the council was “naturally disappointed” its applications were unsuccessful and would reconsider other options to move them forward.

He welcomed the 12 Bay of Plenty projects included in the bill and the opportunities they would provide.

“The projects would support the region’s liveability, productivity and help drive continued economic growth in the region.”

Three of the 12 projects would provide homes for the city.

They were the Wairakei South project to develop between 123-340 hectares of rural land near Pāpāmoa for residential, commercial and industrial uses, with the potential for up to 3000 new homes.

Tauriko Property Group planned to develop 132ha of rural zoned land at Tauriko for about 1250 homes.

The Ngā Pōtiki a Tamapahore Trust development at Tara Rd, would include 605 residential allotments and a 2.5-hectare commercial precinct.

Tauriko Property Group plans to develop land at Tauriko West for about 1250 homes. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The Tauriko Property Group’s proposal aligned with the council’s investment in enabling works that were under construction, Drysdale said.

The Pāpāmoa East housing projects would make a significant contribution to Tauranga’s housing challenges, he said.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer said there were few surprises in the list.

The council considered submitting projects for fast-tracking but none fit the bill, said Denyer.

It would be great to get the infrastructure and housing benefits from the successful projects.

“We just need to get the right balance between that infrastructure and economic benefit and the environment and sustainability.”

The four-lane highway from Ōmokoroa to Te Puna, Takitimu North Link (TNL) stage two, was included.

TNL stage one from Te Puna to Tauranga is under construction and due to open in 2028.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer said residents have wanted Takitimu North Link for a long time. Photo / Alex Cairns

Denyer said the district council and residents have been wanting it for a long time.

Bringing the consenting and legal processes together through the fast-track process would hopefully mean decisions to approve or not would happen faster.

“It’s something that has been desired for some time and having an efficient process is beneficial.”

One of the biggest changes to the fast-track legislation is projects will go before an expert panel for approval rather than a government minister. He believed that would make it more “robust” and “independent”.

Denyer said the council was looking forward to contributing to the panel process to ensure outcomes that balanced benefits with environmental factors.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the independent Advisory Group recommended 342 projects for inclusion in the bill, but Cabinet chose 149 to better reflect the capacity from expert panels to assess and consent the projects.

“We emphasise that the make-up of the final list isn’t a reflection of the quality of projects not listed, nor is it a sign that any future application to the fast-track process for these projects would be unsuccessful,” he said in a statement.

The projects were selected through “robust process” which included an open application process run by the Ministry for the Environment, analysis by officials, an independent assessment and recommendations process, and final decisions by Cabinet.

The 149 projects would still need to be approved by the expert panel before continuing.

Bay of Plenty projects on the fast-track

Wairakei South housing development in Pāpāmoa

Tauriko Property Group housing development in Tauriko West

Tara Rd housing and land development in Pāpāmoa

Stella Passage development for the dredging of Tauranga Harbour for the Port of Tauranga extension

Maintenance dredging reconsenting of the harbour for the Port of Tauranga

State Highway 29 Tauriko network connections project that includes a new Omanawa Bridge

Katikati Quarry expansion

Kaimai hydro-electric power scheme reconsenting

Wheao hydro-electric power scheme reconsenting

Te Rāhui Landfill project to establish disposal sites for excavated material from the Whakatāne Boat Harbour project site

Pine chemicals and wood pellet plant in Kawerau.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.