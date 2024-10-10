That project will go before the NZ Transport Agency board this month for funding approval.
Other projects submitted for the fast-track process were the Pāpāmoa East Interchange surplus land development; Pōteriwhi sports fields and 200–300 home development in Bethlehem; and Kaituna stormwater overflow project in Te Tumu, a future Pāpāmoa East community of 15,500 people.
Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the council was “naturally disappointed” its applications were unsuccessful and would reconsider other options to move them forward.
He welcomed the 12 Bay of Plenty projects included in the bill and the opportunities they would provide.
One of the biggest changes to the fast-track legislation is projects will go before an expert panel for approval rather than a government minister. He believed that would make it more “robust” and “independent”.
Denyer said the council was looking forward to contributing to the panel process to ensure outcomes that balanced benefits with environmental factors.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the independent Advisory Group recommended 342 projects for inclusion in the bill, but Cabinet chose 149 to better reflect the capacity from expert panels to assess and consent the projects.
“We emphasise that the make-up of the final list isn’t a reflection of the quality of projects not listed, nor is it a sign that any future application to the fast-track process for these projects would be unsuccessful,” he said in a statement.
The projects were selected through “robust process” which included an open application process run by the Ministry for the Environment, analysis by officials, an independent assessment and recommendations process, and final decisions by Cabinet.
The 149 projects would still need to be approved by the expert panel before continuing.