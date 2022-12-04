Marine Park is the site of the new marine research facility at Sulphur Point. Photo / NZME

A newly approved marine research and education facility in Tauranga will create 25 new jobs and contribute an estimated $30 million to the local economy, Tauranga City Council said in a statement today.

Earlier this year the council sought the community’s feedback on a proposal to reclassify a small piece of land at Marine Park, Sulphur Point, allowing for the facility to be developed.

Two-thirds of submitters supported the proposal, and the reclassification of 7,000m sq of Marine Park, 6 per cent of the park’s land area, has now been confirmed.

The council’s chief financial officer, Paul Davidson, said the facility will offer numerous benefits, particularly on the economic, educational and environmental fronts.

Development of the facility will also provide increased tertiary and post-tertiary education options and support important research into the marine environment and the effects of climate change, he said.

“As New Zealand looks for innovative and sustainable responses to protect our marine environment and work towards a low carbon future, the research opportunities flowing from the facility are immense,” Davidson said.

“Once it’s fully developed, Tauranga will be in a unique position to attract students to learn more about this increasingly important subject. It’s also intended that the community will have access to enjoy a range of educational and recreational activities at the facility too.”

Entities that can demonstrate the capability to establish and operate a facility can apply to lease the land through a tender process which is expected to start in January 2023.

Once a tenderer has been approved, they would have to obtain the necessary consents required to construct the facility.

Alongside the initiation of the marine research and education facility, the council is also part-way through a master planning exercise for Sulphur Point. This work will see the development of a new six-lane boat ramp, which has been included in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan.

Formalised car parking and landscaping are also being investigated.

“We know that Marine Park is a popular boat launching location and that demand for parking and boat ramps is increasing as the city grows,” Davidson said.

“Development of a masterplan for Sulphur Point as part of the Marine Strategy will guide where marine facilities are required and what else may be needed to provide opportunities for the community to access the harbour.”