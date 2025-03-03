Driven by his passion for community development and the importance of genuine relationships with local iwi, Ngatai said strengthening partnerships between the council and mana whenua was essential for Tauranga’s continued growth.
His goal was to serve as a voice for Māori communities throughout Tauranga.
David Ratima
Ratima said he was ready to commit full-time to whakawhanaugatanga (building relationships and connections).
He said he was most interested in the decisions councils and boards make about communities and the services they deliver to communities.
Councils must take appropriate account of the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi to facilitate participation, he said.
“By bringing our values into local governance, we can create a more inclusive and accountable Tauranga for all our whānau.”
The details
Postal voting documents will be sent and voting opens on April 7.
Election day voting closes on April 29 at 12pm.
The results will be announced by May 5.
Enrolling to vote
People of Māori descent can choose which roll they want to be on.
If they are on the general roll and want to vote in this by-election, they can change to the Māori roll up to election day by going to the Electoral Commission’s website www.vote.nz, or by texting a name and address to 3676 to get a form sent, or by calling 0800 3676 56.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.