“It’s now up to voters to have their say on who they think will best represent Te Awanui at the council governance table.”

He encouraged people with an interest in the ward to get involved in the by-election.

“Enrol on the Māori roll if you are eligible, get to know the candidates who are standing, and then make sure voting papers are submitted when voting officially opens next month.”

Tauranga electoral officer Warwick Lampp said the by-election would cost about $55,000.

Te Awanui ward byelection candidates

Suaree Borrell

Te Awanui Māori Ward 2025 byelection candidate Suaree Borrell. Photo / Supplied

Borrell was the runner-up in the July 2024 election. She previously told Local Democracy Reporting she stood in council elections to raise civic awareness and to encourage other Māori to stand.

“It’s my job to focus on getting wāhine Māori into local elections,” she said last year.

Democracy was about representation and she believed, on balance, Pākehā males were well-represented.

“To get the best form of democracy … you need the diversity at the decision-making table, otherwise all you’re going to get is the same perspective.”

Borrell’s hapū is Pirirakau and she is the deputy chairwoman on the board of her iwi Ngāti Ranginui.

George Ngatai

Te Awanui Māori Ward 2025 byelection candidate George Ngatai. Photo / Supplied

Ngatai is a breakfast radio host on Aotearoa FM and chief executive of the Whānau Ora Community Clinic in Auckland.

He said he is a proud descendant of Ngāti Whakahemo, Ngāti Awa, and Ngāti Maniapoto.

He wanted to bring a strong Māori voice and inclusive leadership to local government.

Driven by his passion for community development and the importance of genuine relationships with local iwi, Ngatai said strengthening partnerships between the council and mana whenua was essential for Tauranga’s continued growth.

His goal was to serve as a voice for Māori communities throughout Tauranga.

David Ratima

Te Awanui Māori Ward 2025 byelection candidate David Ratima. Photo / Supplied

Ratima said he was ready to commit full-time to whakawhanaugatanga (building relationships and connections).

He said he was most interested in the decisions councils and boards make about communities and the services they deliver to communities.

Councils must take appropriate account of the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi to facilitate participation, he said.

“I believe we have a responsibility to represent all communities within our rohe that encompasses Te Awanui Māori Ward.”

He is of Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Whakaue, Raukawa, Tainui, and Ngāti Kahungunu descent.

Hemi Rolleston

Te Awanui Māori Ward 2025 byelection candidate Hemi Rolleston. Photo / Supplied

Rolleston is Mikaere Sydney’s uncle and organised a fundraiser for his nephew.

He was standing as a “proud descendant of Tauranga Moana iwi”.

He said he had the connections, skills, experience, qualifications and heart to be an effective and passionate advocate for Māori and for the benefit of all.

Over the past two decades he has held senior executive positions at Te Awanui Hukapak and Callaghan Innovation, and Crown Research Institute Scion.

He said he had skills and experience in governance. He is currently the chairman of McDiarmid Institute, InZone Education Foundation, Community Governance Aotearoa, and Ngati Whakaue Assets.

Ange Webster

Te Awanui Māori Ward 2025 byelection candidate Ange Webster. Photo / Supplied

Webster said she has experience on boards ranging from whānau trusts to national organisations across sectors such as disability, education, and tourism.

Her campaign would be grounded in upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi in every decision made at the council table.

“I believe it’s time for all of us to come together, unite our thinking, and act as one.

“By bringing our values into local governance, we can create a more inclusive and accountable Tauranga for all our whānau.”

The details

Postal voting documents will be sent and voting opens on April 7.

Election day voting closes on April 29 at 12pm.

The results will be announced by May 5.

Enrolling to vote

People of Māori descent can choose which roll they want to be on.

If they are on the general roll and want to vote in this by-election, they can change to the Māori roll up to election day by going to the Electoral Commission’s website www.vote.nz, or by texting a name and address to 3676 to get a form sent, or by calling 0800 3676 56.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.