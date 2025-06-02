Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Tauranga-based Aerocool Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

A man was airlifted to hospital after being critically injured by a falling tree in Tauranga on Friday night.

Police were called about 7.10pm to a Pyes Pā property where a “man on a tractor had been trapped by a falling tree”.

“It looks to have taken place at an orchard property,” a spokesperson said.

“The person sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was contacted at 7.03pm and sent a helicopter, ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager.